Algeria look to Mahrez for title

Suez - Of all the big-name strikers who took their form and pedigree from Europe's top leagues into the Africa Cup of Nations, only one has truly lived up to his star billing: Algeria's Riyad Mahrez.

Fallen by the wayside lie Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and Hakim Ziyech of Ajax who both struggled at the end of a long season to inspire Egypt and Morocco respectively.

Both teams have been humbled. Nicholas Pepe, who scored 22 goals for Lille last season, has yet to fire.

That leaves the mighty Mahrez who will lead the Desert Foxes in their quarterfinal against Ivory Coast today.

The Algeria captain has been in wonderful form, his touch and finish in the 3-0 win over Guinea in the last round indicative of a player brimming with confidence after helping Manchester City to the domestic treble in England.

According to the Algeria coach Djamel Belmadi, the right wing hasn't allowed that club success to go to his head.

"He is talented and plays for a big club but we mustn't put him under too much pressure.

"Riyad has no desire to have the status of star," said Belmadi after another Mahrez goal had taken Algeria to a 2-0 win in their opening game against Kenya.