MEC Hlophe promises better Gauteng Sports Awards

The province's new MEC for sport, arts, culture and recreation Mbali Hlophe has vowed that this year's Gauteng Sports Awards will be bigger than ever in all aspects.

While the winners' prize money in each category will be announced when the finalists are revealed in September, Hlophe confirmed that this year, being a finalist alone guarantees you R10,000.

Last year's finalists walked away with R7,500. "We are expecting these awards not to be like any others," Hlophe said at the media launch at Johannesburg Stadium yesterday.

The awards gala is billed for September 29 at a yet-to-be-announced venue.