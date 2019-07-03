Coach Nyirenda defends butterfingers Chipezeze

Baroka coach Wedson Nyirenda plans to take goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze to a psychologist after his horrendous performance for Zimbabwe.

The Warriors crashed out of the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) at the weekend after taking a 4-0 hammering from DR Congo.

Chipezeze had a howler of a match where his handling errors led to three of the goals.

Although Nyirenda was disappointed with his goalie's performance, the coach came to his defence.

"We just have to counsel him, because it's not the end of the road. He is a strong boy and even after the game he said he will learn from these mistakes," Nyirenda told Sowetan.

"He did not expect to start the match after the first choice George Chigova got injured during warm-up. You could see in the way he conceded."