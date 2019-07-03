Baxter just got it all wrong

Stuart Baxter was not incorrect in his assessment that "there are many ways to win a game", and that Bafana Bafana could easily have snuck a result - a draw, of course, or even, at some stretch a win - in their final Africa Cup of Nations Group D game against Morocco.

A draw at Al Salam Stadium in Cairo would have guaranteed SA progression without having to get out their calculators to meet either Egypt at Cairo International Stadium on Saturday; or Madagascar, shock victors of Group B and 2-0 winners against Nigeria, on Sunday in Alexandria in the last-16.

Bafana were headed for a toughed-out stalemate before a free-kick was not cleared and fell to midfielder Mbark Boussoufa to smash in a 90th-minute winner for Hervé Renard's imposing Morocco.