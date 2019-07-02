Unimpressed fans lash out at Steven Pienaar after Bafana Twitter comment

"Time to take out the calculator‚" tweeted Pienaar in reference to the complicated permutations that Bafana now face.

The responses on Twitter were swift and brutal as the incensed fans came for Pienaar. They said his comment was misplaced as the Bafana team he captained was no great shakes either.

Some took things further and accused the former Everton player of turning his back on his country when Bafana needed him. The fans were relentless.

Some of them have clearly not forgiven Pienaar for resigning from the national team in October 2012.