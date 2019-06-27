Mane, Riyad bring star quality

Cairo - Senegal coach Aliou Cisse insisted there is no particular plan to counter Algeria star Riyad Mahrez in today's blockbuster Africa Cup of Nations group clash.

Algeria, like highly-fancied Senegal, won their opening game in Group C with captain Mahrez on target in a 2-0 victory over Kenya in Cairo.

"There's no anti-Mahrez plan or similar for (Sofiane) Feghouli or (Yacine) Brahimi, they're all good players," said Cisse.

"We're approaching this match trying to [take] care of what we need to do. There's nothing definitive riding on this match because there's still another one after that against Kenya."

Senegal will welcome back Sadio Mane after the Liverpool forward missed the 2-0 defeat of Tanzania due to suspension.

Inter Milan's Keita Balde, who scored the opening goal against the east Africans, could be the player to make way for Mane, demonstrating the wealth of attacking options in the squad.