Kaizer Chiefs back in training and search for glory

Kaizer Chiefs players will report for duty this morning as the team kick-starts their pre-season.

In the new campaign, Amakhosi will be aiming to avoid going five seasons without any silverware.

The previous campaign, where they finished ninth and embarrassingly lost the Nedbank Cup final to minnows TS Galaxy, was arguably the worst in the lengthy drought.

The future of coach Ernst Middendorp came under the spotlight after that final loss but it seems the German has survived the chop and will take charge of the first training session today.

Chiefs spokesperson Vina Maphosa could only state that the club was busy with the pre-season logistics.

"Look, we are at the moment busy with that and further details will be given regarding our schedule in the pre-season," he said.

Amakhosi will have a different look about them as they head into the 2019/20 season. A few faces will be missing, with Ryan Moon and Bhongolethu Jayiya having been let go at the end of last season. The club had already released Gustavo Paez, Pule Ekstein, Kgotso Malope and Virgil Vries earlier.