DRC target host nation Egypt

Cairo - Democratic Republic of Congo captain Youssouf Mulumbu has urged his team to move on from their surprise opening defeat by Uganda at the Africa Cup of Nations ahead of today's clash with Egypt.

The experienced Celtic midfielder missed Saturday's 2-0 loss - Uganda's first tournament win since 1978 - through injury and knows it will only get tougher for the twice former champions against the host nation.

"After a defeat like that, a good slap because we didn't expect to lose against Uganda, let's see how we will react against Egypt in front of their own crowd," said Mulumbu.

"Let's see how we can react and show that we are men. We want to qualify for the next round. I feel the desire, the discipline is there in the team.