SA beaten on and off the field in Cairo

Bafana Bafana lost the battle on and off the field against Ivory Coast in their Africa Cup of Nations opener at Al-Salaam Stadium yesterday.

It was always going to be a close match - with Bafana going down 1-0, considering the history between the two sides in that Bafana had never lost to the Elephants in six outings (two wins and four draws for the South Africans).

But what Bafana lack - home or away, is the support that they desperately need to give them the encouragement, especially when the chips are down.

Of course Ivory Coast are not going to claim they had big numbers, but they had better numbers than Bafana.

In fact, before the match started Bafana had only three familiar faces on the stands - Botha Msila, Masilo Machaka and Diana Matli, popularly known as Lady D.

While the Ivorian fans beat the drums and sang before the match, the SA section, small as it was, had to go around getting their Zimbawean brothers and sisters to come give them a helping hand.