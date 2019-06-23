And there he sat‚ King Hervé‚ surveying the disorganised rabble that constituted his devoted subjects‚ and all he ruled.

When he enters a room Hervé Renard‚ Morocco's coach‚ commands attention and causes a commotion.

Then again‚ that just seems to be an endearing aspect of North African culture‚ too - that any gathering of more than about five people seems to result in a lot of shouting and gesticulating over who knows what.

One particularly obstructive above middle-aged gentleman in the front row who would not sit down for the photographers seemed to get himself escorted out of Al Salam Stadium's press conference room.

Renard allowed himself a quizzical grin and shake of the head at a scene he'd seen a thousand times before as Africa's most successful national coach.