Experience gives Guinea Bissau better shot at second round

Guinea Bissau are hoping to go one better than their Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) debut two years ago and have targeted a place in the second round now that they have more experience under their collective belt.

The small west African country, a former Portuguese colony best known as a transit hub for cocaine smugglers and for political instability, were shock qualifiers for the last edition in Gabon where they won a lot of admirers.

They have kicked on to qualify for a second successive tournament, finishing top of their qualifying group.

It means they can now set their sights higher.