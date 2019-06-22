No Mane, no problem, says Senegal coach ahead of Tanzania clash

Powerful Senegal will launch their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations campaign against Tanzania in Cairo Sunday without Liverpool star Sadio Mane, but coach Aliou Cisse is unconcerned.

The 27-year-old forward is serving a one-match ban after being yellow-carded twice during qualifying for the biennial showcase of African football.

"His absence should not in any way bother us," stressed Cisse, who was part of the Senegal team that finished runners-up to Cameroon in the 2002 Cup of Nations, their best showing.

"Certainly the presence of Sadio is beneficial, but without him we remain strong," added the former Paris Saint-Germain midfielder ahead of the Group C clash.

Mane also missed the opening match of the 2015 tournament in Equatorial Guinea against Ghana owing to a calf injury.

Here, AFP Sport previews the three Sunday fixtures on the third day of the first Cup of Nations to feature 24 teams, up from 16 in Gabon two years ago.