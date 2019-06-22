Soccer

Nigeria's Samuel Kalu 'stable' after collapsing in training

By AFP - 22 June 2019 - 16:02
Nigeria's forward Samuel Kalu (R) alongside midfielder John Obi Mikel (C) and attend a training session in Alexandria, northern Egypt, on June 21, 2019. Kalu has reportedly recovered after collapsing at training.
Nigeria's forward Samuel Kalu (R) alongside midfielder John Obi Mikel (C) and attend a training session in Alexandria, northern Egypt, on June 21, 2019. Kalu has reportedly recovered after collapsing at training.
Image: GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP/Getty Images)

Nigeria forward Samuel Kalu is in a "stable condition" after collapsing during training due to dehydration, the Egyptian Football Association said, amid a sweltering start to the Africa Cup of Nations.

"The health situation of Nigeria's player Samuel Kalu is stable after undergoing the necessary medical tests following his fall during his team's training due to a heart muscle failure," the Egyptian FA wrote in a statement.

Kidnappers free Nigeria winger's mother: police

Kidnappers have released the mother of Bordeaux and Nigeria winger Samuel Kalu after holding her for nearly a week.
News
3 months ago

The Bordeaux player was suffering from "dehydration after losing a large quantity of fluids" on Friday, it added, before stating that Kalu "is in a stable condition and can play" against Burundi in Alexandria on Saturday.

It is the first time the tournament is being played across June and July, with temperatures in Egypt expected to hover between 35 and 38 Celsius (95-100.4 Fahrenheit) over the next month.

All matches will feature three-minute heat breaks, taken in the 30th and 70th minute, due to the extreme heat with water and cold towels provided for players and officials.

Draw makes Bafana's Libya match tricky

South Africa will need a point away from home.
Sport
7 months ago

Draw against Nigeria leaves Bafana on an Afcon tightrope

Nigeria were made to forget their Tokelo Rantie special deal as South Africa served up their new Percy Tau-Lebo Mothiba combo instead, Bafana Bafana ...
Sport
7 months ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Trolley Dollies rock red carpet at Sona 2019
Drag, glits and glam : The red carpet at second SONA 2019
X