Virgil Vries promises to come back stronger

"I will come back stronger, those mistakes do not define me.''

These are the words of beleaguered former Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Virgil Vries, who was omitted from the Namibian Africa Cup of Nations Cup (Afcon) team, after being in the provisional squad.

While admitting 2019 is a year he would like to forget quickly, Vries, 30, has vowed he will bounce back. The ex-Amakhosi shot-stopper is optimistic he'll be playing in the Absa Premiership in the impending season.

"It's disappointing not to be part of the Afcon squad after playing all the games in the qualifiers. The coach [Ricardo Mannetti] cited game time as the main reason to exclude me. It's a painful thing. I will come back stronger. It was a tough year, a year I must not think about,'' Vries told Sowetan.