Victor Wanyama, from Nairobi streets to Champions League finalist

Victor Wanyama, who played until his bare feet bled on the streets of Nairobi as a child, will on Sunday make his Africa Cup of Nations bow, a few weeks after helping Tottenham to the Champions League final.

Wanyama is the figurehead of a Kenyan team that has its work cut out to advance from a group including Algeria, Sunday's opponents, and Senegal as well as Tanzania.

The uncompromising midfielder is an icon in his homeland, where football fanatics number in the millions but whose players rarely reach the highest level of the club game.

"Victor is a very popular guy because he is a bit laid back, not too flamboyant. He doesn't like showing off," says Kenyan journalist Elias Makori. "He earns a very tidy sum from Tottenham, but you don't see it showing around."

Because of the rugged midfielder, Tottenham have become fashionable in Nairobi, where fans traditionally support Arsenal or Manchester United.