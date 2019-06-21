Mo Salah factor a big threat for Warriors

Africa Cup of Nations hosts Egypt are expected to make light work of Zimbabwe in the tournament opener at Cairo International Stadium tonight (10pm), but that's easier said than done.

The Pharaohs, who are seven-time champions, are one of the favourites to win the finals again.

And the fact that they are playing on home soil and are ranked 58th in world football, compared to Zimbabwe's 109 placing, means Egypt are overwhelming favourites to get their tournament off to a winning start at the 75,000-seater venue.

When they take to the field, Mohamed Salah, the Liverpool forward, may prove too good for the Warriors, who are led by former Kaizer Chiefs striker, Knowledge Musona.

The north Africans have also won their last four matches against The Warriors, with their last victory (4-2) coming in 2013, which gives them a psychological advantage.