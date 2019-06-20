Soccer

WATCH | Jerome Damon briefs Bafana about how referees will apply the rules of the game in Egypt

By Marc Strydom - 20 June 2019 - 17:41
Referee Jerome Damon during the Absa Premiership match between Vasco Da Gama and Ajax Cape Town from Athlone Stadium on February 19, 2011 in Cape Town, South Africa.
Referee Jerome Damon during the Absa Premiership match between Vasco Da Gama and Ajax Cape Town from Athlone Stadium on February 19, 2011 in Cape Town, South Africa.
Image: Shaun Roy / Gallo Images

Damon‚ a Fifa instructor‚ was representing the Confederation of African Football's (Caf) refereeing department in a briefing that also encompassed new rules in football at Bafana's team hotel near Cairo International Airport.

"It was about how referees will apply the rules of the game in this tournament. All the teams get this‚" Damon said.

"And it's also about the new rules‚ and the players can ask questions if they're not sure about stuff.

"It's all in keeping with the laws of the game.

"I'm here representing Caf referees department at this presentation."

Bafana open their Nations Cup against Ivory Coast at Cairo's Al Salam Stadium on Monday.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Trolley Dollies rock red carpet at Sona 2019
Drag, glits and glam : The red carpet at second SONA 2019
X