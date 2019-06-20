FIFA expected to take over the running of African football

A drastic and dramatic overhaul of African football is expected to be announced on Thursday, the eve of the kickoff of the African Cup of Nations, in the wake of corruption scandals consuming the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

The CAF executive committee took a stunning decision on Wednesday to cede control of the running of the organisation and have FIFA general secretary Fatma Samoura parachuted in as “FIFA High Commissioner for Africa“, according to sources.

No announcement has been made by African football’s governing body but its beleaguered president Ahmad Ahmad is scheduled to hold a press conference in Cairo on Thursday at 0900 GMT.

Ahmad, who is the subject of an ethics investigation by FIFA after allegations of corruption and sexual misconduct, proposed the idea in a document shared with colleagues on the executive committee, the sources said.

Samoura is to lead a FIFA team that will conduct “a root-and-branch review of governance of the confederation, oversee operational management of the organisation, and recommend where needed a series of reform efforts,” the document read.