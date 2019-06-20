'Banyana must get overseas exposure' - coach Desiree Ellis

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis has urged more SA players to secure moves overseas in order to make the national team more competitive on the international stage.

The South African women's football team returned to the country yesterday after they bowed out of the Fifa Women's World Cup without a win.

The team was welcomed home by a group of supporters following their historic maiden appearance at the tournament.

"A national league is anticipated to start, but my biggest prayer and hope is that players get overseas contracts," Ellis said at OR Tambo International Airport yesterday.

"It's important that players play and train consistently at a high level, not just internationally but in club football as well.