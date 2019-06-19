Senegal should clinch Afcon Group C
This year's Afcon, starting on Friday until July 21 in Egypt, promises to be one of the closest to call in recent memory as all the big guns of African football qualified.
Sihle Ndebele unpacks Group C of the continental showpiece.
Algeria
All eyes may be on tricky Manchester City left-winger Riyad Mahrez to do wonders, but Fenerbahce's Islam Slimani is expected to lead the attack alongside Yacine Brahimi of FC Porto.
French coach Djamel Belmadi called up only one locally based player in midfielder Hicham Boudaoui of Paradou. Algeria's goalkeeping department, featuring Saudi Arabia-based Rais M'Bolhi and Azzedine Doukha, appears their weakest link .
Key player: Riyad Mahrez
Squad
Goalkeepers: Rais M'Bolhi, Azzedine Doukha, Alexandre Oukidja
Defenders: Aissa Mandi, Mehdi Zeffane, Ramy Bensebaini, Rafik Halliche, Mehdi Tahrat, Djamel Benlamri, Youcef Atal, Mohamed Fares
Midfielders: Haris Belkebla, Ismail Bennacer , Mehdi Abeid, Sofiane Feghouli, Adlene Guedioura, Hicham Boudaoui
Forwards: Adam Ounas , Riyad Mahrez, Islam Slimani, Yacine Brahimi, Baghdad Bounedjah,Youcef Belaili.
Coach: Djamel Belmadi (France)
Kenya
Not progressing to the knockout phase in their previous five Afcon finals makes Kenya one of the competition's underdogs.
However, the Harambee Stars, led by Tottenham Hotspur's Victor Wanyama, proved their big game temperament when they beat Ghana 1-0 in the qualifiers last September.
Zesco United defender Owino Odhiambo, who alongised Wanyama are the most capped players with 55 games each, will be crucial for the East Africans.
Key player: Victor Wanyama
Squad
Goalkeepers: Patrick Matasi, John Oyemba, Faruk Shikalo
Defenders: Philemon Otieno, Abud Omar, Bernard Ochieng, Musa Mohammed, Joash Onyango, Joseph Okumu, David Owino, Eric Ouma
Midfielders: Victor Wanyama, Dennis Odhiambo, Erick Johanna, Ayub Timbe, Francis Kahata, Ismael Gonzalez, Ovella Ochieng, Paul Were, Johanna Omollo
Forwards: Masud Juma, Michael Olunga, John Avir
Coach: Sebastien Migne (France)
Senegal
Senegal boast one of the well-balanced squads, hence they are among favourites.
All the 23 players are foreign-based, and in top European leagues.
The Lions of Teranga's best Afcon display was in 2002 when they finished as runners-up. Now led by Liverpool's Sadio Mane, they are eager to deliver their first Afcon trophy.
Key player: Sadio Mane
Squad
Goalkeepers: Abdoulaye Diallo, Alfred Gomis, Edouard Mendy
Defenders: Kalidou Koulibaly, Moussa Wague, Pape Abdou Cisse, Salif Sane, Youssouf Sabaly, Lamine Gassama , Saliou Ciss, Cheikhou Kouyate
Midfielders: Alfred Ndiaye, Santy Ngom, Idrissa Gueye, Keprin Diatta , Pape Ndiaye, Sidy Sarr, Henri Saivet
Forwards: Ismaila Sarr, Keita Balde, Mbaye Niang, Moussa Konate, Mbaye Diagne, Sada Thioub, Sadio Mane
Coach: Aliou Cisse (Senegal)
Tanzania
Tanzania are the group's dark horses. The Taifa Stars have 13 locally based players.
For goals, they pin their hopes on Mbwana Samatta, who plays for Belgian giants Genk. Samatta has netted 17 goals in 49 games in national colours.
Key player: Mbwana Samatta
Squad
Goalkeepers: Aishi Manula, Metacha Mhata , Aron Kalambo
Defenders: Hassan Ramadan, Vincent Phillipo, Gadiel Michael, Ally Mtoni, Mohammed Hussein, Kelvin Yondani, Erasto Nyoni, Agrey Moris
Midfielders: Feisal Salum, Himid Mao, Mudathir Yahya, Frank Domayo, Farid Mussa, Yahya Zayd
Forwards: Rashid Mandawa, Mbwana Samatta, Thomas Ulimwengu, John Bocco, Abdillanie Mussa, Simon Msuva
Coach: Emmanuel Amuneke
Group C fixtures
Senegal v Tanzania, 30 June Stadium, (6pm), June 23 Algeria v Kenya, 30 June Stadium (9pm), June 23Senegal v Algeria, 30 June Stadium (6pm), June 27Kenya v Tanzania, 30 June Stadium (9pm), June 27Kenya v Senegal, 30 June Stadium (8pm), July 1Tanzania v Algeria, Al Salam Stadium, July 1
Prediction: Algeria and Senegal to qualify for the knockout phase