Bafana Bafana set to face temperatures exceeding 40 degrees in Egypt

The 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) will test the fitness of the players with the Confederation of African Football (Caf) suggesting the average temperature for this time of year is between 35 degrees and 38 degrees Celsius.

But it will get much higher‚ with a cursory glance at the weather forecast for the next seven days in Cairo showing that three are set to exceed 40 degrees‚ and three more between 38 and 40 degrees.

Add to that humidity between 40 and 60 percent and it is going to be highly uncomfortable for the players throughout the tournament‚ and perhaps surprising that Caf were so eager to send the competition to Egypt in these conditions.