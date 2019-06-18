SA meet Angola in a second and final warm-up match on Wednesday evening‚ ahead of their Afcon kickoff against Ivory Coast in Cairo on Monday‚ June 24.

Bafana coach Stuart Baxter‚ responding to a greeting by Ambassador Vusi Mavimbela‚ said the national team arrive in Egypt as a unified combination who will give their best at the Afcon.

“On behalf of the squad and the technical team I’d like to say thank you for the kind words by the ambassador‚” Baxter said.

“Thank you for the entire office pitching up to greet the lads.

“Sometimes when you call together an international squad you struggle to make it a team. We’ve had no problem with these players‚ bringing them under the same flag.

“Sometimes they bring with them flags from all over the world and we struggle‚ even though they’re South Africans‚ to get them playing for each other‚ respecting each other‚ and allowing each other to grow.

“But the strength of this squad is that when we play the other nations they will have that problem and we will not.