Stuart Baxter: To call us favourites is ridiculous

Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter will be banking on the team's 18-month undefeated run to put them in good stead at the Africa Cup of Nations.

SA are putting the finishing touches on their preparations ahead of the continental tournament in Egypt starting on Friday.

Bafana will open their account in Group D against Ivory Coast in Cairo on Monday.

"This is a team in reconstruction. We haven't lost in a year and a half and that's encouraging but to call us favourites would be ridiculous.

"You've got Cameroon, Nigeria, Egypt, Ghana, Ivory Coast and Morocco, who will all feel they have a better chance."

The last time Baxter lost a match as Bafana coach was in June last year in the Cosafa Cup where they were edged by Madagascar on penalties.

Bafana played to a goalless draw against Ghana in a friendly at the weekend and will now face Angola in Cairo tomorrow.