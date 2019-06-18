While it would be dangerous to read too much into the warm-up results of Bafana Bafana’s opponents at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations‚ heavyweights Morocco and Ivory Coast are limping into the tournament in Egypt.

The pair have shown nothing to suggest they are potential title contenders yet‚ and the Ivory Coast’s poor offensive display in their 1-0 loss to Uganda will leave coach Ibrahim Kamara with some concern.

The side created next to nothing going forward‚ which could leave Kamara perhaps second-guessing his decision to leave veteran forward Gervinho out of his squad.

The Ivorians are next in action against in-form Zambia on Wednesday‚ who are fresh from their Cosafa Cup success and causing some havoc in their role as warm-up opponents having not qualified for Egypt.