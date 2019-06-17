Ex-Bloemfontein Celtic goalkeeper Patrick Tignyemb joins Chippa United

Expelled Bloemfontein Celtic goalkeeper and skipper Patrick Tignyemb has confirmed that he has joined Chippa United‚ ending his nearly 12-year stay at Phunya Sele Sele.

Tignyemb's contract was unceremoniously terminated last month after he allegedly confronted the Celtic management about bonuses the club owed to players.

“I am not going to be part of Celtic next season.

"I have signed for Chippa United‚’’ said an emotional Tignyemb‚ who had been with Phunya Sele Sele since 2008.

Tignyemb joined Celtic from his native club Cotonsport.