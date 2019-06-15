Midfielder Bongani Zungu expects Bafana Bafana to be given a tough workout in their friendly Africa Cup of Nations warm-up match against Ghana at the Dubai Police Academy on Saturday.

Zungu said he expects Ghana to have a similar style of play as Bafana’s West African opponents in Group D for Egypt 2019‚ Ivory Coast.

Bafana open their tournament at Cairo’s 30‚000-seat Al Salam Stadium on Monday‚ June 24.

“The practice match should be an interesting game and should test us for Afcon because Ghana are a strong side‚ and will give us an indication on what to expect against Ivory Coast. We are excited and ready‚” Zungu said.

South Africa’s friendly against Ghana is at 5.30pm Dubai time‚ 3.30pm SA time.

Bafana travelled on Monday to Dubai from the first leg of their pre-Afcon training camp in Johannesburg.

They meet Angola at their training venue in Cairo – the Aero Sports Club – in a second and final warm-up friendly on Wednesday at 5.30pm SA and Egypt time.