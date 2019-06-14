'Don't put pressure on Lazarous Kambole', Mbesuma cautions Kaizer Chiefs
Former Kaizer Chiefs striker Collins Mbesuma has cautioned against putting too much pressure on the club's new star signing Lazarous Kambole.
Amakhosi this week confirmed the capture of the Zambian striker from Zesco United. Mbesuma, who scored a record 35 goals in all competitions in his only season with Chiefs back in 2005, says Kambole must be given time to settle.
"I am worried that they will expect him to go there and do miracles. These days when a club signs a high-profile player, there are huge expectations on that player," Mbesuma told Sowetan.
"I hope they don't put him under too much pressure because it will be his first season outside of Zambia. I hope they give him time to adapt."
The 35-year-old reflected on the early stages during his time at the Soweto club when he said he was heckled by the fans. "I remember in my first few games I was booed by the fans and I had to remain focused," he said.
Mbesuma, who currently plays for Maccabi FC in the ABC Motsepe League, has urged the Glamour Boys to buy more players. "I have watched him play and I think he can score goals. He is strong and very sharp, so I think he is a good signing for Chiefs but they need more [players]," he said.
"I think Chiefs must make more quality signings. When I was there we had Shoes Moshoeu, Scara Ngobese, Tinashe Nengomasha and others, so we had a very good squad," Mbesuma said.
The PSL has seen an influx of strikers from Zambia in the past few seasons led by Justin Shonga and Augustine Mulenga, who joined Orlando Pirates. Black Leopards' Mwape Musonda was the league's top goal-scorer with 16 goals last season.
"I think Zambian strikers are hungrier and they have seen guys like myself, James Chamanga and Dennis Lota be successful in the PSL so they also believe they can do it.
"There are good strikers in Zambia and they are getting exposure. Clubs from around the continent always keep an eye on the league there."