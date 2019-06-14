'Don't put pressure on Lazarous Kambole', Mbesuma cautions Kaizer Chiefs

Former Kaizer Chiefs striker Collins Mbesuma has cautioned against putting too much pressure on the club's new star signing Lazarous Kambole.

Amakhosi this week confirmed the capture of the Zambian striker from Zesco United. Mbesuma, who scored a record 35 goals in all competitions in his only season with Chiefs back in 2005, says Kambole must be given time to settle.

"I am worried that they will expect him to go there and do miracles. These days when a club signs a high-profile player, there are huge expectations on that player," Mbesuma told Sowetan.

"I hope they don't put him under too much pressure because it will be his first season outside of Zambia. I hope they give him time to adapt."

The 35-year-old reflected on the early stages during his time at the Soweto club when he said he was heckled by the fans. "I remember in my first few games I was booed by the fans and I had to remain focused," he said.