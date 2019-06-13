Soccer fan Botha Msila in Afcon safari to Egypt

Speaking to Sowetan yesterday, Msila said he wanted to inspire unity among Africans.

“Afcon is all about unity. Imagine how many countries will be in Egypt,” he said.

Msila said his journey so far had been adventurous, with strangers lending a helping hand along the way to offer lifts.

“Let me tell you, what I am doing is such an experience. In each and every country we have been, we’ve been accompanied by police officers, because they say the hiking spots are not safe,” Msila said

He said most of the roads beyond SA borders were in bad shape, which prolonged the drive.

Some of Msila’s followers on social media expressed their concerns about possible dangers and advised him to avoid Sudan as that country has experienced recent violent outbreaks. Msila, however, said he was not afraid.

“I believe that we will arrive with the help of God,” he said. In another Twitter post on Monday, Botha shared a video,giving updates on the journey.

He said he was heading to Kenya after having spent some time in Tanzania. By that time, Msila had already picked up his travelling companion and friend Alvin Zhakata in Zimbabwe.