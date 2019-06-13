Banyana Banyana suffer second successive World Cup defeat in France

Banyana Banyana’s Women’s World Cup hopes are hanging by a slender thread after they slipped to a 1-0 defeat to China in their Group B clash at the Parc des Princes in Paris on Thursday.

It was another brave performance from coach Desiree Ellis’s side, but they did not offer enough going forward and the Chinese largely managed to quell the lone threat of the pacy Thembi Kgatlana.

They only managed a single shot on target in the game and that was a speculative effort from 30-yards, even though they did have some decent spells of pressure without a real cutting edge.

Banyana could still progress with a victory over Germany in their final pool match on Monday, but they would need a succession of other results to go their way and it seems highly unlikely.