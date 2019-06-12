Bloem Celtic keep mum on who might leave the cash-strapped club this winter

Bloemfontein Celtic have yet to make any decision on players who could be leaving, as rumours start to spread about who might be on their way out of the cash-strapped Free State side in the coming transfer window.

Club CEO Khumbulani Konco said as it stands, nobody is confirmed to be heading out of the club - even as defender Bongani Sam is heavily linked with Orlando Pirates.

“When the window is open, anything can happen, but it's too early to comment with regards to players. Bongani Sam could go, but he also could be in the green and white next season - who knows?" said Konco.

“It is the same with the others. We cannot talk about that now. We will have to see what happens.”