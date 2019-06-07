CAF boss Ahmad released in France

Ahmad (C) of Madagascar is congratulated by Fifa president Gianni Infantino (2ndR) after being elected the new president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) in Addis Ababa on 16 March 2017. Madagascar's football chief Ahmad Ahmad was elected president of the Confederation of African Football today, ousting veteran leader Issa Hayatou after 29 years in office.

Image: Zacharias ABUBEKER / AFP