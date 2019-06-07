Soccer

CAF boss Ahmad released in France

By AFP - 07 June 2019 - 12:08
Ahmad (C) of Madagascar is congratulated by Fifa president Gianni Infantino (2ndR) after being elected the new president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) in Addis Ababa on 16 March 2017. Madagascar's football chief Ahmad Ahmad was elected president of the Confederation of African Football today, ousting veteran leader Issa Hayatou after 29 years in office.
Ahmad (C) of Madagascar is congratulated by Fifa president Gianni Infantino (2ndR) after being elected the new president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) in Addis Ababa on 16 March 2017. Madagascar's football chief Ahmad Ahmad was elected president of the Confederation of African Football today, ousting veteran leader Issa Hayatou after 29 years in office.
Image: Zacharias ABUBEKER / AFP

The president of the Confederation of African Football, Ahmad Ahmad, was released without charge in France on Friday, a day after being arrested for questioning in Marseille, the city’s public prosecutor said.

CAF orders replay of Champions League final

African football's governing body has ordered the abandoned second leg of the CAF Champions League final between Esperance and Wydad to be replayed ...
Sport
1 day ago

Prosecutor Xavier Tarabeux said Ahmad, who was in France for the FIFA Congress held Wednesday, was questioned as part of a probe into corruption, breach of trust and forgery.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Another Ford ablaze in Johannesburg
Grade 10 pupil stabbed to death outside Joburg high school
X