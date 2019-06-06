Woman who accuses Brazil's Neymar of rape gives details in TV interview

Brazilians for the first time late Wednesday heard from the woman who says that football superstar Neymar sexually assaulted her at a Paris hotel.

Extracts of a televised interview with Najila Trindade Mendes de Souza, the alleged victim, aired just one hour before Neymar was about to enter the pitch for a friendly game between Brazil’s national team and Qatar in the capital Brasilia.

“It was aggression together with rape,” said the woman in an interview broadcast on the SBT network.

The full interview is scheduled to air on Monday. Trindade, who says she works as a model, acknowledged that she initially liked Neymar — full name Neymar da Silva Santos Junior — and wanted to have sex with him.

The football megastar paid for a plane ticket to bring her from Brazil and put her up in a Paris hotel.

Things changed dramatically at their first encounter, Trindade said. “He was aggressive, totally different than the boy that I got to know on the messages.

“Since I really wanted to be with him I said, OK, I’m going to try to handle this,” she said. After some kissing and caressing “he started to hit me ... then he began to hurt me a lot, and I asked him to stop because it hurt.”