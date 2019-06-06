Soccer

Mamelodi Sundowns lead PSL earnings with R35m

By Gomolemo Motshwane - 06 June 2019 - 12:51
Sundowns players celebrate clinching the Absa Premiership which came with a cool R10m to add to the other cash they claimed throughout the campaign.
Image: Steve Haag / Gallo Images

A number of clubs in the Absa Premiership raked in the cash in the recent season.

While clubs are guaranteed a monthly grant of R2.5m, the extra income they generate depends on their performances on the field of play in the league and cup competitions. Gomolemo Motshwane looks at how much money each top flight club took home.

Mamelodi Sundowns

League (Champions): R10m

Q-Innovation Quarter 2 & 4: R3m

MTN8 (Semifinals): R800,000

Telkom Knockout (Quarterfinals):R400,000 + R250,000 participation fee

Nedbank Cup (Round of 32): R100,000 + R250,000 participation fee

CAF Champions League (semifinals): R12.6m ($875,000)

CAF Champions League (3rd group stage): R8m ($550,000)

(*there were two Champions League editions in the 2018/19 season)

TOTAL: R35.4m

Orlando Pirates

FILE IMAGE: Augustine Mulenga of Orlando Pirates celebrates goal with teammates during the Absa Premiership match between Orlando Pirates and Bidvest Wits 25 April 2018 at Orlando Stadium.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

League (2nd): R5m

MTN8 (Quarterfinals): R800,000

Telkom Knockout (Runners-up): R1,5m

Nedbank Cup (Round of 32): R100,000 + R250,000 participation fee

CAF Champions League (3rd group stage): R8m ($550,000)

TOTAL: R15.65m

Cape Town City

Cape Town City won the 2018 MTN8 at Moses Mabhida Stadium, pocketing R8m. /Anesh Debiky / Gallo Images
League (4th): R2m

Q-Innovation Quarter 3: R1,5m

MTN8 (Champions): R8m

Telkom Knockout (First round): R200,000 + R250,000 participation fee

Nedbank Cup (Quarterfinals): R400,000 + R250,000 participation fee

TOTAL: R12.6m

Bidvest Wits

Cole Alexander of Wits celebrates with teammates after scoring during the Absa Premiership match between Bidvest Wits and Baroka FC at Bidvest Stadium on May 04, 2019 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

League (3rd): R3m

Q-Innovation Quarter 1: R1,5m

Telkom Knockout (Semifinals): R750,000 + R250,000 participation fee

Nedbank Cup (Quarterfinals): R400,000 + R250,000 participation fee

TOTAL: R6.15m

Kaizer Chiefs

Dumisani Zuma ,(l) celebrates goal with Leonardo Castro (c), Nkosingiphile Ngcobo and Bernard Parker (r) of Kaizer Chiefs during the Absa Premiership 2018/19 match between Kaizer Chiefs and Maritzburg United at FNB Stadium, Johannesburg on 09 March 2019.
Image: ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

League (9th): R750,000

MTN8 (Semifinals): R800,000

Telkom Knockout (Semifinals): R750,000 + R250,000 participation fee

Nedbank Cup (Runners-up): R2.5m + R250,000 participation fee

TOTAL: R5.3m

Baroka

Beroka FC players celebrating their win by throwing Witson Nyirenda, head coach of Baroka FC, in the air during the Telkom Knockout Final match between Baroka FC and Orlando Pirates at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on December 08, 2018 in Port Elizabeth.
Image: Michael Sheehan/Gallo Images

League (14th): R500,000

Telkom Knockout (Champions): R4m + R250,000 participation fee

Nedbank Cup (Round of 32): R100,000 + R250,000

TOTAL: R5.1m

Golden Arrows

FILE IMAGE: Knox Mutizwa of Golden Arrows celebrating with team mates after scoring his second goal during the 2019 Nedbank Cup Quarter Final game between Bloemfontein Celtic and Golden Arrows at Dr Molemela Stadium, Bloemfontein on 30 March 2019.
Image: Frikkie Kapp/BackpagePix

League (10th): R700,000

MTN8 (Quarterfinals): R800,000

Telkom Knockout (First round): R200,000 + R250,000

Nedbank Cup (Semifinals): R1m + R250,000

TOTAL: R3.2m

SuperSport United

FILE IMAGE: SuperSport United chief executive Stan Matthews has revealed that the club has made a R3-million loss competing in the CAF Confederation Cup.
Image: LEE WARREN

League (6th): R1,3m

MTN8 (Runners-up): R800,000

Telkom Knockout (Quarterfinals): R400,000 + R250,000 participation fee

Nedbank Cup (Round of 32): R100,000 + R250,000

TOTAL: R3.1m

Chippa United

FILE IMAGE: Lerato Manzini of Chippa United during the Nedbank Cup semi final match between Chippa United and Kaizer Chiefs at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on April 20, 2019 in Port Elizabeth, South Africa.
Image: Michael Sheehan/Gallo Images

League (12th): R600,000

Telkom Knockout (First round): R200,000 + R250,000 participation fee

Nedbank Cup (Semifinals): R1m + R250,000 participation fee

TOTAL: R2.3m

Polokwane City

League (5th): R1,5m

Telkom Knockout (First round): R200,000 + R250,000

Nedbank Cup (Round of 32): R100,000 + R250,000 participation fee

TOTAL: R2.3m

Maritzburg United

FILE IMAGE: Mohau Mokate of Maritzburg United celebrate goal with team mates during the Absa Premiership match between Baroka FC and Maritzburg United at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on May 11, 2019 in Polokwane, South Africa.
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images

League (15th): R450,000

MTN8 (Quarterfinals): R800,000

Telkom Knockout (Quarterfinals): R400,000 + R250,000 participation fee

Nedbank Cup (Round of 32): R100,000 + R250,000 participation fee

TOTAL: R2.25m

Bloemfontein Celtic

FILE IMAGE: Bloemfontein Celtic players warming up during 2017 Telkom Knockout Quarter Final match between Platinum Stars and Bloemfontein Celtic at Royal Bafokeng Stadium, Rustenburg South Africa on 04 November 2017.
Image: ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

League (8th): R1m

Telkom Knockout (first round): R200,000 + R250,000 participation fee

Nedbank Cup (Quarterfinals): R400,000 + R250 participation fee

TOTAL: R2.1m

Highlands Park

League (7th): R1,1m

Telkom Knockout (First round): R200,000 + R250,000 participation fee

Nedbank Cup (Round of 16): R200,000 + R250,000 participation fee

TOTAL: R2m

Free State Stars

FILE IMAGE: Free State Stars celebrating their goal during the 2018 Nedbank Cup last 16 game between Free State Stars and Chippa United at Goble Park, Free State on 10 March 2018.
Image: Frikkie Kapp/BackpagePix

League (16th): R400,000

MTN8 (Quarterfinals): R800,000

Telkom Knockout (First round): R200,000 + R250,000 participation fee

Nedbank Cup (Round of 32): R100,000 + R250,000 participation fee

TOTAL: R2m

AmaZulu

FILE IMAGE: General view of AmaZulu players during the Absa Premiership match between AmaZulu and Baroka FC on the 04 August 2018 at King Zwelithini Stadium.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

League (11th): R650,000

Telkom Knockout (Quarterfinals):R400,000 + R250,000
participation fee

Nedbank Cup (Round of 32): R100,000 + R250,000 participation fee

TOTAL: R1,65m

Black Leopards

Black Leopards players at training in preparation for their clash against Polokwane City tomorrow.
Image: BackpagePix/ Muzi Ntombela

League (13th): R550,000

Telkom Knockout (First round): R200,000 + R250,000 participation fee

Nedbank Cup (Round of 16): R200,000 + R250,000 participation fee

TOTAL: R1,45m

