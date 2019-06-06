Mamelodi Sundowns lead PSL earnings with R35m

A number of clubs in the Absa Premiership raked in the cash in the recent season.

While clubs are guaranteed a monthly grant of R2.5m, the extra income they generate depends on their performances on the field of play in the league and cup competitions. Gomolemo Motshwane looks at how much money each top flight club took home.

Mamelodi Sundowns

League (Champions): R10m

Q-Innovation Quarter 2 & 4: R3m

MTN8 (Semifinals): R800,000

Telkom Knockout (Quarterfinals):R400,000 + R250,000 participation fee

Nedbank Cup (Round of 32): R100,000 + R250,000 participation fee

CAF Champions League (semifinals): R12.6m ($875,000)

CAF Champions League (3rd group stage): R8m ($550,000)

(*there were two Champions League editions in the 2018/19 season)

TOTAL: R35.4m

Orlando Pirates