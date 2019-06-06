Mamelodi Sundowns lead PSL earnings with R35m
A number of clubs in the Absa Premiership raked in the cash in the recent season.
While clubs are guaranteed a monthly grant of R2.5m, the extra income they generate depends on their performances on the field of play in the league and cup competitions. Gomolemo Motshwane looks at how much money each top flight club took home.
Mamelodi Sundowns
League (Champions): R10m
Q-Innovation Quarter 2 & 4: R3m
MTN8 (Semifinals): R800,000
Telkom Knockout (Quarterfinals):R400,000 + R250,000 participation fee
Nedbank Cup (Round of 32): R100,000 + R250,000 participation fee
CAF Champions League (semifinals): R12.6m ($875,000)
CAF Champions League (3rd group stage): R8m ($550,000)
(*there were two Champions League editions in the 2018/19 season)
TOTAL: R35.4m
Orlando Pirates
League (2nd): R5m
MTN8 (Quarterfinals): R800,000
Telkom Knockout (Runners-up): R1,5m
Nedbank Cup (Round of 32): R100,000 + R250,000 participation fee
CAF Champions League (3rd group stage): R8m ($550,000)
TOTAL: R15.65m
Cape Town City
League (4th): R2m
Q-Innovation Quarter 3: R1,5m
MTN8 (Champions): R8m
Telkom Knockout (First round): R200,000 + R250,000 participation fee
Nedbank Cup (Quarterfinals): R400,000 + R250,000 participation fee
TOTAL: R12.6m
Bidvest Wits
League (3rd): R3m
Q-Innovation Quarter 1: R1,5m
Telkom Knockout (Semifinals): R750,000 + R250,000 participation fee
Nedbank Cup (Quarterfinals): R400,000 + R250,000 participation fee
TOTAL: R6.15m
Kaizer Chiefs
League (9th): R750,000
MTN8 (Semifinals): R800,000
Telkom Knockout (Semifinals): R750,000 + R250,000 participation fee
Nedbank Cup (Runners-up): R2.5m + R250,000 participation fee
TOTAL: R5.3m
Baroka
League (14th): R500,000
Telkom Knockout (Champions): R4m + R250,000 participation fee
Nedbank Cup (Round of 32): R100,000 + R250,000
TOTAL: R5.1m
Golden Arrows
League (10th): R700,000
MTN8 (Quarterfinals): R800,000
Telkom Knockout (First round): R200,000 + R250,000
Nedbank Cup (Semifinals): R1m + R250,000
TOTAL: R3.2m
SuperSport United
League (6th): R1,3m
MTN8 (Runners-up): R800,000
Telkom Knockout (Quarterfinals): R400,000 + R250,000 participation fee
Nedbank Cup (Round of 32): R100,000 + R250,000
TOTAL: R3.1m
Chippa United
League (12th): R600,000
Telkom Knockout (First round): R200,000 + R250,000 participation fee
Nedbank Cup (Semifinals): R1m + R250,000 participation fee
TOTAL: R2.3m
Polokwane City
League (5th): R1,5m
Telkom Knockout (First round): R200,000 + R250,000
Nedbank Cup (Round of 32): R100,000 + R250,000 participation fee
TOTAL: R2.3m
Maritzburg United
League (15th): R450,000
MTN8 (Quarterfinals): R800,000
Telkom Knockout (Quarterfinals): R400,000 + R250,000 participation fee
Nedbank Cup (Round of 32): R100,000 + R250,000 participation fee
TOTAL: R2.25m
Bloemfontein Celtic
League (8th): R1m
Telkom Knockout (first round): R200,000 + R250,000 participation fee
Nedbank Cup (Quarterfinals): R400,000 + R250 participation fee
TOTAL: R2.1m
Highlands Park
League (7th): R1,1m
Telkom Knockout (First round): R200,000 + R250,000 participation fee
Nedbank Cup (Round of 16): R200,000 + R250,000 participation fee
TOTAL: R2m
Free State Stars
League (16th): R400,000
MTN8 (Quarterfinals): R800,000
Telkom Knockout (First round): R200,000 + R250,000 participation fee
Nedbank Cup (Round of 32): R100,000 + R250,000 participation fee
TOTAL: R2m
AmaZulu
League (11th): R650,000
Telkom Knockout (Quarterfinals):R400,000 + R250,000
participation fee
Nedbank Cup (Round of 32): R100,000 + R250,000 participation fee
TOTAL: R1,65m
Black Leopards
League (13th): R550,000
Telkom Knockout (First round): R200,000 + R250,000 participation fee
Nedbank Cup (Round of 16): R200,000 + R250,000 participation fee
TOTAL: R1,45m