CAF orders replay of Champions League final

African football's governing body has ordered the abandoned second leg of the CAF Champions League final between Esperance and Wydad Casablanca to be replayed at a neutral venue after this month's Africa Cup of Nations.

The turmoil in Africa's premier club competition comes just over two weeks before the start of an expanded 24-team Afcon finals in Egypt.

Tunisian club Esperance were initially handed the title after Moroccan side Wydad Casablanca walked off an hour into last week's return match in Tunis because VAR was unavailable to judge a disallowed equaliser.

Holders Esperance were leading 1-0 in the second leg and 2-1 overall when play was halted, and after a 90-minute delay the referee awarded the match to the home side.

"The playing and security conditions were not met during the second leg of the CAF Champions League final, preventing the match from reaching its conclusion," CAF presidential advisor Hedi Hamel said yesterday following a lengthy executive committee meeting in Paris.