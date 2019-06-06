Baxter to alter naming of team

Safa's failure to secure a friendly for Bafana Bafana this week has further derailed coach Stuart Baxter's plans as the final squad will now only be announced on Sunday.

It was expected that Baxter would trim down his squad for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) today but the technical team now wants to further assess the players.

Bafana's shambolic preparations could see the team forced to play a match among themselves at the weekend.