Ayanda Dlamini hails bigger Diski league

The expansion of the MultiChoice Diski Challenge (MDC) will benefit the junior national teams a great deal. This is the sentiment of AmaZulu coach Ayanda Dlamini.

Last week, Premier Soccer League (PSL) chairman Irvin Khoza announced that the reserve league, from the 2019/20 season onwards, will be played over two rounds, same like the elite league.

In previous MDC seasons, each of the 16 Absa Premiership clubs would battle it out in one round of fixtures which is 15 games per team.

"As you saw at the [ongoing Under-20] World Cup in Poland [where SA bombed out from group stages], our boys lacked that mileage of playing many games,'' Dlamini told Sowetan, yesterday.

"So, I am very happy about the new format of our league. This expansion will boost our junior national teams. Our MDC boys will now be familiar with playing many games in one season.''

Dlamini admits his team would like to be the first to win the new version of the reserve league.