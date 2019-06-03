Globe-trotting Fifa president Infantino struggles to turn big plans into reality

Globe-trotting Fifa president Gianni Infantino, set to be reelected unopposed on Wednesday, will have plenty of unfinished business in his second mandate, having seen his grandiose plans for football partly frustrated in his first term.

The Swiss lawyer has visited dozens of countries, from Sao Tome and Principe to Papua-New Guinea, swept away much of the administration of disgraced predecessor Sepp Blatter, mingled with heads of state and introduced revolutionary technology into the game since taking charge in February 2016.

Yet, some feel Infantino has gone too fast for his own good while his plans have alarmed traditionalists and upset powerful European clubs.

Infantino succeeded in his first major reform when, less than one year after his election, his plan to increase the World Cup from 32 to 48 teams from 2026 onwards was easily passed by the Fifa Council.