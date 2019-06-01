Liverpool and Tottenham set for all-English Champions League showdown

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool are aiming to make up for several recent near misses while The Spanish capital is being taken over by a sea of English supporters on a searingly hot weekend ahead 's Tottenham can dream of winning the Champions League for the first time as the two English clubs meet in Saturday's final in Madrid.

For Liverpool, it is a chance to become European champions for a sixth time and end the season on the highest of highs after they agonisingly missed out to Manchester City in the Premier League title race, despite losing only once all season.

A year ago Liverpool lost the Champions League final 3-1 to Real Madrid in Kiev after Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah was forced to go off injured and in tears.

Underdogs then, they are the clear favourites now against opponents appearing in their first final in this competition since it started life as the European Cup in the 1950s.

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson said Liverpool were not taking anything for granted against Spurs.