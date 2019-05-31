I'm ready for World Cup action - rookie Bongeka Gamede

Banyana Banyana rookie Bongeka Gamede has confidently made her intentions clear that she's not in the World Cup squad to watch from the bench.

The 20-year-old defender, who's in the books of University of the Western Cape (UWC) Ladies, and University of Pretoria goalkeeper Mapaseka Mpuru, are the only two uncapped players in the World Cup squad.

The duo could make their Banyana debuts against Norway in France on Sunday (8pm SA time). It'll be SA's last friendly before participating in what will be their maiden World Cup.

"I want to play . I'm ready. Not that I doubt myself but I didn't foresee this [being called up for the World Cup]. It's the happiest moment of my life, but my aim is to actually play . not just watch from the bench,'' said Gamede.