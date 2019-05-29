Kenya embarks on French boot camp ahead of Africa Cup

Kenya's national footballers depart Friday for a boot camp in France, where coach Sebastien Migne plans for a distraction-free training blitz before their first Africa Cup of Nations appearance in 15 years.

Migne, a Frenchman, has designed the three-week programme to prepare the Kenyans - ranked 108th in the FIFA world rankings - for their grueling group phase with Algeria, Senegal and Tanzania.

Migne said the squad he handpicked for the tournament, starting June 21 in Egypt, would benefit from the change in scenery and intensity of the regimen in Marcoussis, France's national rugby training facility just outside Paris.

His selection early May of the 30-man preliminary squad for the Cup - an Africa-wide tournament held every two years - attracted considerable attention from Kenyan football pundits and fans, not all of it positive.

The head coach said it was "difficult to stay in the country" and focus with these distractions weighing on his players.

"There were a lot of comments at that time, and we need some peace and quiet to prepare for this competition," Migne told AFP after a training session in Nairobi ahead of their departure for France.