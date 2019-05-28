'Maybe there is no need for me to go to Europe‚' says Gabadinho Mhango

Gabadinho Mhango says the quality of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) makes the lure of Europe less inviting as the Bidvest Wits striker celebrates signing a one-year extension with The Clever Boys for next season.

The Malawi international striker is coming off a mixed campaign for Wits‚ during which time he made only 13 appearances in all domestic competitions‚ scoring three goals.

But the 26-year-old says he is already looking forward to the new campaign and is pleased to stay at Wits for another year at least.

“It’s been a great experience for me to play in the PSL‚” he tells TimesLIVE.

“It’s a big league‚ a big competition.

"Maybe there is no need for me to go to Europe because it is the same football … there is a lot of competition [in the PSL] and there are great players that you are playing alongside.”