Hugo Lloris prepares for another final in year of highs and lows

As the English season quickly followed the World Cup, Lloris was arrested for drink driving in London in August and within days suffered an injury that Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino put down to the stress of the brush with the law.

After Lloris returned to the team, he made a string of errors leading to speculation over his future. His misjudgements against Barcelona and PSV Eindhoven in the group stage pushed Tottenham to the edge of Champions League elimination.

At the end of March a fumble in the dying seconds which gifted Liverpool the 2-1 victory that ended Tottenham's fading Premier League challenge forced Pochettino to defend his 'keeper.

"I don't search to be understood by those outside, the most important is to be understood inside the club," said Lloris, who joined Spurs seven years ago from Lyon.

"It is important to enjoy the confidence of the manager, the staff and my team-mates and it was the case this season."

Liverpool fans will be hoping they benefit from a goalkeeping error this year with memories painfully fresh of the blunders by the Reds' stopper Loris Karius in last year's loss to Real Madrid in the Champions League final.

Yet there have been highs for Lloris too.

He repeatedly saved Tottenham as they teetered on the edge in the Champions League, making remarkable saves in both legs of the semi-finals before Spurs rallied from three goals down to beat Ajax.