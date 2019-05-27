Kolisi and Pieter-Steph concern for Stormers

Stormers coach Robbie Fleck had very little time enjoy the moment of his side beating the Highlanders 34-22 at Newlands on Saturday because his attention drifted to his mounting casualty list.

Captain Siya Kolisi cried off just before halftime in the entertaining and highly physical battle against the Highlanders with a knee injury.

The inspirational captain didn’t do post-match media duties because he had immediately been sent off to hospital for scans on the knee.

Kolisi’s health will be a major concern for Fleck and for Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus with the World Cup just four months away. Kolisi has been in superb form in the past two weeks and appeared to be timing his return to top form perfectly from a national perspective.