TS Galaxy player Thembinkosi Mbamba has died in a car accident.

Galaxy‚ after celebrating an historic 1-0 victory against Kaizer Chiefs last Saturday in the Nedbank Cup final‚ were left mourning this Saturday morning at the tragic news.

The 11-month old team from Mpumalanga‚ owned by former agent Tim Sukazi‚ had become the first NFD team to win the Nedbank Cup with their 1-0 victory against Chiefs.

Mbamba had started on the wing for Galaxy in the Nedbank Cup final‚ but been substituted off by coach Dan Malesela before the break.