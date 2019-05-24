New twist in PSL, Wayne Arendse saga
There is another twist in the Wayne Arendse arbitration saga after Safa threatened to drop the case.
Safa are planning to abandon the arbitration case after the PSL failed to communicate with the national football-governing body for the last week and a half.
"We are awaiting further communication from the league. They indicated that the lead person, Mr [Nande] Becker, would only be back in the office next week, failing which we have advised that we will close the file," acting Safa chief executive officer Russell Paul told Sowetan on Thursday.
Becker, the PSL prosecutor, was apparently hospitalised recently. Three weeks ago the PSL made an application to Safa to hear their arbitration in the case involving Arendse and Mamelodi Sundowns.
The PSL are appealing the judgment from its own disciplinary committee (DC) that opted against imposing a point's deduction on Downs after fielding Arendse illegally in their match against Bidvest Wits in October.
The DC chairperson, advocate Joe Nalane, fined Sundowns and Arendse R250,000 each, with half of the fine suspended.
In the days leading up to the final day of the league race on May 11, the PSL wanted Safa to urgently hear the matter. But this was dismissed after it was ruled that the matter was not urgent.
Sundowns general manager Yogesh Singh said the club had been left hanging by the PSL. "Basically, we have been trying to ... get feedback but have been unsuccessful.
"We sent numerous emails but there was no response. This week we got an email from Safa CEO Russell (Paul) saying that the case was being thrown out but then we got a reply from the PSL company secretary Mulalo Razwinani, stating that the case should not be dropped."
The case will now be referred to the next executive committee meeting of the Parktown-based organisation next Thursday.
Should the PSL be successful in their appeal, Sundowns may be docked the point they gained from the draw with Wits.
While a single point deduction would still leave the Brazilians as the Absa Premiership champions, the club wants to finalise the matter.
"Whatever happens it won't change the fact that Sundowns are the champions. We need certainty and to move on from this," Singh said.
Attempts to contact PSL acting chief executive Mato Madlala were unsuccessful as her phone was off.