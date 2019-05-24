New twist in PSL, Wayne Arendse saga

There is another twist in the Wayne Arendse arbitration saga after Safa threatened to drop the case.

Safa are planning to abandon the arbitration case after the PSL failed to communicate with the national football-governing body for the last week and a half.

"We are awaiting further communication from the league. They indicated that the lead person, Mr [Nande] Becker, would only be back in the office next week, failing which we have advised that we will close the file," acting Safa chief executive officer Russell Paul told Sowetan on Thursday.

Becker, the PSL prosecutor, was apparently hospitalised recently. Three weeks ago the PSL made an application to Safa to hear their arbitration in the case involving Arendse and Mamelodi Sundowns.

The PSL are appealing the judgment from its own disciplinary committee (DC) that opted against imposing a point's deduction on Downs after fielding Arendse illegally in their match against Bidvest Wits in October.