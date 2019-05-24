Soccer

Kaizer Chiefs put awards on hold again after dismal season

By Mahlatse Mphahlele - 24 May 2019 - 13:57
Vina Maphosa. File photo
Vina Maphosa. File photo
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs will not be holding their end-of-season player awards for the second year running following a disastrous campaign where they failed to qualify for the MTN8.

Amakhosi ended the Absa Premiership season with defeat to Chippa United and as a result missed out on a top eight place‚ finishing ninth‚ and a position in next season’s lucrative MTN8 competition.

Pollen Ndlanya says Kaizer Chiefs’ Middendorp decision shows they ‘are confused’

Kaizer Chiefs’ decision to bring back Ernst Middendorp to the club when the coach had previously not succeeded there shows that the Soweto giants’ ...
News
10 hours ago

They also lost 1-0 to National First Division (NFD) side TS Galaxy in the Nedbank Cup final on Saturday night to extend their trophy drought to more than four years.

“There are no players awards planned for this season. Last year we did not have and that was due to underwhelming performances‚” Chiefs’ communications manager Vina Maphosa confirmed to SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE on Friday.

In what was definitely a forgettable season‚ Chiefs won only nine out of 30 league matches and ended with 39 points for ninth place in the PSL.

Amakhosi drew a whopping 12 matches while the other nine were losses and their leading scorer was attacking midfielder Khama Billiat with only five goals. 

'Don't blame Bobby Motaung alone for Kaizer Chiefs' woes‚' says Pollen Ndlanya

Former Kaizer Chiefs striker Pollen Ndlanya is not jumping on the bandwagon of blaming football manager Bobby Motaung alone for the club’s woes‚ ...
Sport
1 day ago

Pirates, Chiefs chase top foreign players

Amakhosi linked with Wits stars as Pirates chase Zambian Muwowo
Sport
1 day ago

Amakhosi must spend on good players

Gomolemo Motshwane looks at the areas where Kaizer Chiefs need to re-enforce their squad.
Sport
2 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Explained in 90 seconds: Zuma appears in court on corruption charges
Pedestrian throws rock into truck's windscreen in KZN
X