Ricardo Nascimento happy with PSL gong

Despite having given the PSL awards a miss, Ricardo Nascimento expressed joy after clinching the Defender of the Season Award.

The Mamelodi Sundowns defender was voted the best back-line player in the recently concluded 2018/19 season.

It was the first time the reliable centre-back won a gong since his arrival in the country in 2016.

He was not there to accept his award as his teammate Tiyani Mabunda accepted it on his behalf in Durban at the weekend.

"Unfortunately I was not able to go to the awards, but I was very excited when I discovered that I won the best defender award," Nascimento said speaking with Sowetan from his hometown Ilheus in Brazil.

"It feels good to be recognised after such a long and difficult season. I wish I was there, but I had to return to Brazil to be with my family before returning for next season in a few weeks' time."