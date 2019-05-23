Erasmus will be booted out of Bafana if he says he’s 'not a bench player' again

Any player who wants to tell Stuart Baxter that they are “not a bench player” will be quickly given their marching orders from the national team‚ the Bafana Bafana coach has said.

Baxter this week included Cape Town City striker Kermit Erasmus in his provisional 30-man Bafana squad for a pre-Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) training camp in Johannesburg from June 2 to June 12.

Erasmus infamously Tweeted in June 2016‚ “I’m not back-up player”‚ snubbing a late call-up from then-SA coach Ephraim "Shakes" Mashaba for a Afcon qualifier against Gambia.

Baxter will run the rule over Erasmus in the training camp and said he expects no problems from the often volatile City striker.