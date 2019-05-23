Aubrey Modiba takes Bafana snub on the chin

SuperSport United utility winger Aubrey Modiba is a disappointed man following his unexpected exclusion from the Bafana Bafana Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) squad.

When Bafana coach Stuart Baxter revealed his 28-man provisional Afcon squad at Safa House on Tuesday, many had expected Modiba to get the nod, especially after featuring in three of the six qualifiers en route to the finals.

"I am a bit disappointed because I think I've worked hard to make the squad. But yeah, the coach explained the reasons which I understand. So obviously not everyone will make the squad,'' Modiba told Sowetan yesterday.

"If I remember correctly the coach [Baxter] said instead of taking someone who's versatile, he would prefer someone that plays that particular position week in, week out. that is understandable. I took it like a man. I am okay about it.''