Sundowns looking to strengthen squad

It goes without saying that Mamelodi Sundowns will sign new players in the transfer window, but coach Pitso Mosimane has hinted that many are set to leave.

"We will keep the team - we keep the players we have, but of course you've got to reduce [the number]," Mosimane said. "There are a lot of players who we are going to give space to leave, but you need to strengthen a little bit."

New Zealand striker Jeremy Brockie could be the biggest name to leave after a difficult season in which he managed 17 appearances and scored two goals. Goalkeepers Reyaad Pieterse and Thela Ngobeni have been linked with their former club, Kaizer Chiefs.

Winger Aubrey Ngoma could also be on his way, as is midfielder Lucky Mohomi, who came close to securing a loan move to SuperSport United in January. It also appears there would be no space for striker Cuthbert Malajila, who has battled injuries.